Liquor policy case: Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyers rejected

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed an application by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking to increase his legal meetings while in judicial custody for the money laundering case linked to the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal had filed an application to increase his legal meetings from twice a week to five times a week. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the application after reserving her verdict on April 5.

Advocate Vivek Jain, representing Kejriwal, argued that the current allowance of half an hour twice a week for him to understand and provide instructions is insufficient, considering the 35 to 40 ongoing cases against him.

Jain contended that this access is a fundamental right, highlighting the case of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who, during his time in judicial custody, was permitted to meet his counsels thrice a week.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the application, stating that Kejriwal's governance from prison does not warrant special treatment and should not entitle him to additional privileges.

They also informed the court that legal meetings are being misused for purposes other than consultation and submitted that there are statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that Kejriwal is issuing orders through his lawyers.

ED’s special public prosecutor, Zoheb Hossain, argued that granting five legal meetings goes against the jail manual. He pointed out that one of the consequences of judicial custody is limited exposure to the outside world, which is in accordance with the law.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and has been in judicial custody at Tihar Jail since April 1.

The probe agency has alleged that Kejriwal was part of a conspiracy in which a Rs 100 crore bribe was paid to the AAP by the so-called South group, which benefited from changes made in the 2021-22 policy.

Kejriwal is the third AAP leader to be arrested in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh were also arrested in connection with the same case. Sisodia is currently under judicial custody in Tihar jail, while Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on April 2.