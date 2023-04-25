Live: India logs 6,660 new Covid-19 cases, 9,213 recoveries in last 24 hrs

Catch live updates from across the globe here
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered the keynote address at the India-Latin America Business event, highlighting ten important reasons why the India-Panama business collaboration has strong prospects and merits-focused endeavours. EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Latin America and arrived in Panama City for a two-day visit.
