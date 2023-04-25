Home / India News / Live: India logs 6,660 new Covid-19 cases, 9,213 recoveries in last 24 hrs

Live: India logs 6,660 new Covid-19 cases, 9,213 recoveries in last 24 hrs

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
A strong undersea earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on early Tuesday sent streams of people fleeing to higher ground in eastern Indonesia before the Tsunami danger passed.

Footage released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency showed streams of people in a village on Mentawai Island fled to the highlands by foot and motorcycles under the rain in darkness, while some patients at the village's hospital were evacuated to its yard as cracks showed in the facility's floor.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered the keynote address at the India-Latin America Business event, highlighting ten important reasons why the India-Panama business collaboration has strong prospects and merits-focused endeavours.

10:16 AM Apr 23

9:58 AM Apr 23

9:08 AM Apr 23

9:05 AM Apr 23

10:16 AM Apr 23

Ahead of the rural polls in West Bengal, the ruling TMC is all set to commence a mega mass outreach campaign on Tuesday from Cooch Behar district, with party leader Abhishek Banerjee planning to travel across the state for the next two months.
 
Abhishek, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and considered the party's number two leader, will start the campaign, 'Trinamool ey Nabajowar' (new wave in Trinamool) and will continue with the initiative for 60 days.
 

9:58 AM Apr 23

In a fresh crackdown against the cadres of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Goa.
 
The anti-terror agency conducted these raids at the premises and suspected locations of PFI sympathisers and cadres in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Goa based on inputs that several Over Ground Workers (OGW) of the outfit indulged in anti-national activities, the ANI reported.

9:08 AM Apr 23

9:05 AM Apr 23

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered the keynote address at the India-Latin America Business event, highlighting ten important reasons why the India-Panama business collaboration has strong prospects and merits-focused endeavours.
 

8:57 AM Apr 23

Fire doused in Sarojini Nagar after 4 garment shops gutted in Babu market last night; no casualty reported

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

