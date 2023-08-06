LIVE: Mobile internet services suspension extended up to August 8 in Nuh

Mobile internet services suspension extended up to August 8 in Nuh. India's ambitious third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit on Saturday, the ISRO said. The required manoeuvre was done from an ISRO facility, the city-headquartered space agency said in a tweet. "Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC ( ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network), Bengaluru," the agency said in a tweet. Perilune is the spacecraft's closest point to the moon. The next operation - reduction of orbit - will be done at 11 PM on Sunday, ISRO added. ISRO also shared a message from the satellite to its centres, which read, "MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity." Over five moves in the three weeks since the launch on July 14, ISRO has been lifting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth.Read More