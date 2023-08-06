Home / India News / LIVE: Mobile internet services suspension extended up to August 8 in Nuh
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Mobile internet services suspension extended up to August 8 in Nuh

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Mobile internet services suspension extended up to August 8 in Nuh.
8:59 AM Aug 23

Ashok Gehlot government sacks Jaipur Mayor after her husband caught receiving bribe

7:43 AM Aug 23

Security strengthened around Gyanvapi premises as ASI will conduct survey of mosque complex today.

6:30 AM Aug 23

The Assam Regimental Centre held the Passing out Parade of 1st Batch of Agniveers at Shillong on Saturday

8:59 AM Aug 23

Ashok Gehlot government sacks Jaipur Mayor after her husband caught receiving bribe

Ashok Gehlot government sacks Jaipur Mayor Munesh Gujjar after her husband caught receiving bribe.

7:44 AM Aug 23

Three dead, 24 injured after a bus falls into a river from a bridge in Jharkhand

At least three people died and several others were injured after a private passenger bus fell into the Barakar river in Jharkhand's Giridih late Saturday evening.
 
There were 40 people on the bus. The toll is yet to be confirmed by the administration.
 
The ill-fated bus was en-route to Giridih from Ranchi. As soon as the bus reached the Barakar river bridge ahead of Dumri town, the driver lost control and the bus fell into the river.
 
There was hue and cry after the incident. As soon as the incident was reported, a crowd of local people gathered on the spot and started rescue work.

7:43 AM Aug 23

Security strengthened around Gyanvapi premises as ASI will conduct survey of mosque complex today.

Security strengthened around the Gyanvapi premises in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh as ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) will conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex today.

6:30 AM Aug 23

The Assam Regimental Centre held the Passing out Parade of 1st Batch of Agniveers at Shillong on Saturday

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 6:11 AM IST

