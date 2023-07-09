LIVE: Delhi witnesses moderate to heavy rain, more showers likely in 2 days

Catch all the live updates from across the globe
Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the city and its adjoining areas on early Sunday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days.
A flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in the wee hours of Sunday, an official statement said.,
At least 22 people were killed in an airstrike on a city in Sudan, making it one of the bloodiest attacks to date in the weeks-long conflict between the Sudanese army and a rebel paramilitary organization, Al Jazeera reported.
First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 8:38 AM IST