Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi witnesses moderate to heavy rain, more showers likely in 2 days
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Delhi witnesses moderate to heavy rain, more showers likely in 2 days

Catch all the live updates from across the globe

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Live updates

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the city and its adjoining areas on early Sunday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days.

Read More

Key Events

8:38 AM Jul 23

Delhi wakes up to rain, more showers likely over next 2 days

8:39 AM Jul 23

Air raid leaves at least 22 dead in Sudan's Omdurman in weeks-long conflict

At least 22 people were killed in an airstrike on a city in Sudan, making it one of the bloodiest attacks to date in the weeks-long conflict between the Sudanese army and a rebel paramilitary organization, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a statement from the health ministry, the assault took place on Saturday in a residential area of Omdurman, the city next to the capital Khartoum. Unknown numbers of individuals were injured in the attack.

8:39 AM Jul 23

Flash floods, landslide hit HP's Lahaul, Spiti, no casualties reported

A flash flood and a landslide occurred in Gramphu village and Chota Dharra in the wee hours of Sunday, an official statement said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

"District Emergency Operation Center Lahaul Spiti informed an incident of Flash Flood and Landslide reported along the AEC BRO 94 RCC, NH 505 (Sumdo Kaza-Gramphu) which is blocked at different locations between Gramphu to Chota Dharra," an official statement issued by Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operations Centre (HPSEOC), informed.

8:38 AM Jul 23

Delhi wakes up to rain, more showers likely over next 2 days

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the city and its adjoining areas on early Sunday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Topics :DelhiRainfallheavy rainsIMDHimachal PradeshSpitilandslideSudanDeath toll

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story