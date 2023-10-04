Latest LIVE: Two sent to 7 days of police remand in NewsClick raid case

Two accused, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty have been sent to 7 days of police remand in the NewsClick case. ED raids underway at the residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in connection with excise policy case, said ANI citing sources. Benefits of the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme has been availed by more than 50 lakh street vendors across the country, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Tuesday and termed it a momentous milestone. In a statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said PM SVANidhi is a pioneering initiative by the Central government aimed at integrating street vendors into the formal economic system and facilitating access to formal channels of credit. Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday said that the country wants "private talks with India to resolve a diplomatic dispute" over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Reuters reported. "We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats' safety very seriously and we will continue to engage privately because we think diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private," Reuters quoted Joly as saying to reporters. Read More