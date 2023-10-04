Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Two sent to 7 days of police remand in NewsClick raid case
LiveNew Update

Latest LIVE: Two sent to 7 days of police remand in NewsClick raid case

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
NewsClick

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Two accused, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty have been sent to 7 days of police remand in the NewsClick case.

Key Events

9:24 AM

Flash floods in Sikkim wash away roads, bridges, 23 Army jawans missing

8:31 AM

Baltimore Police say multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University

8:29 AM

Canadian allegations against India 'serious', need to be fully investigated: US

8:08 AM

Delhi Police acting as BJP's strong-arm: Mamata Banerjee on manhandling of TMC protesters

8:05 AM

BJP takes out 'Vikas Khojo Yatra' carrying binoculars in Chhattisgarh

9:24 AM

Flash floods in Sikkim wash away roads, bridges, 23 Army jawans missing

9:21 AM

Uttarakhand: Fire at canteen of temple committee on Rudraprayag-Kedarnath road

8:57 AM

Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.

The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.

International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays.

8:41 AM

3 dead as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in UP's Gonda

Three people died when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley on the Gonda-Utraula road in a rural area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when Akash (19), Vivek (20) and Amresh (20) were going somewhere on the two-wheeler, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

All three died on the spot, he said, adding that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.

8:31 AM

Baltimore Police say multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University

Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday amid an active shooter situation on the campus.

We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area, police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

8:29 AM

Canadian allegations against India 'serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan leader are serious and need to be investigated fully, the White House has said.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was killed in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

The claims made by Canada were discussed when visiting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met here last week, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House told reporters at a news conference here.

The issue was discussed. We'll certainly leave it to those two countries to talk about their bilateral relationship, Kirby said in response to a question.

8:22 AM

Seen reports of Indian media outlet's ties with China: US on NewClick raid

The United States has seen reports about the alleged ties of an Indian media outlet, which was raided by officials a day earlier, with China but cannot comment on the veracity of the claims, an official said.

We have seen reports about this outlet's ties to the People's Republic of China, "but we can't comment yet on the veracity of those claims", State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference here.

Separately, of course though, the US government strongly supports the robust role of the media globally, including social media, in a vibrant and free democracy, he said.

8:08 AM

Delhi Police acting as BJP's strong-arm: Mamata Banerjee on manhandling of TMC protesters

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre and Delhi Police over manhandling the party leaders who were protesting demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, and said that the BJP government have now crossed all limits to repress the voice of Bengal!"

Mamta Banerjee took to X and said "Today is a dark, sinister day for democracy, a day when@BJP4Indiarevealed their disdain for the people of Bengal, their disregard for the rights of the poor and a complete abandonment of democratic values. First, they callously withheld crucial funds meant for the poor of Bengal and when our delegation arrived in Delhi, determined to peacefully protest and draw attention to the plight of our people, they were met with brutality - first at Rajghat and then at Krishi Bhavan."

8:07 AM

Canada wants 'private talks' with India to resolve diplomatic dispute: Foreign Minister Melanie Joly

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday said that the country wants "private talks with India to resolve a diplomatic dispute" over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Reuters reported.

"We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats' safety very seriously and we will continue to engage privately because we think diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private," Reuters quoted Joly as saying to reporters.

The statement by Joly comes after a report said India had asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats.

8:05 AM

BJP takes out 'Vikas Khojo Yatra' carrying binoculars in Chhattisgarh

Launching a fresh attack on Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh over a wide range of issues, former minister and BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat on Tuesday took a dig at the state government by taking out a unique 'Vikas Khojo Yatra' in Raipur.

Carrying binoculars, BJP workers under the leadership of Munat took out a rally in search of developmental works in the state capital as the opposition kept alleging that the Congress-led government in the state failed to ensure developmental works.

7:56 AM

Black day for Indian democracy: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee after release from police detention

"Today is a black day for Indian democracy," TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said as he and other party leaders were released by the police on Tuesday night, hours after being detained during a sit-in at the Union Rural Development Ministry office here.

Banerjee said Tuesday's incident will stand as an example of 'New India' as public representatives were "dragged and manhandled" by Delhi Police and journalists questioning the government were booked under the anti-terror law UAPA.

The development came as the tug-of-war between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the release of funds to the state intensified with the TMC holding protests in the national capital for the second consecutive day.

7:55 AM

UN authorises 2nd malaria vaccine, experts say not enough to stop spread

The World Health Organization has authorised a second malaria vaccine, a decision that could offer countries a cheaper and more readily available option than the world's first shot against the parasitic disease.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency was approving the new malaria vaccine based on the advice of two expert groups, recommending its use in children at risk of the disease.

As a malaria researcher, I used to dream of the day we would have a safe and effective vaccine against malaria. Now we have two, Tedros said.

Oxford University developed the new three-dose vaccine with help from the Serum Institute of India. Research suggests it is more than 75 per cent effective and that protection is maintained for at least another year with a booster. Tedros said the shot would cost about USD 2 to USD 4 and could be available in some countries next year if funders agree to buy it.

7:53 AM

ED raids underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahArvind KejriwalMamata BanerjeeRahul GandhiAAPEnforcement DirectorateraidIndia-CanadaStreet vendorsToday Newstop news of the dayModi govtIndian ArmySikkimmediaTMCAll India Trinamool CongressAbhishek BanerjeeCongressmallikarjun khargenational politicsFloodsBJP

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey