LIVE: Pakistan airbase attacked; three militants killed in response

Three militants stormed a Pakistani Airforce training base in Mianwali, inflicting casualties. Three militants killed in response to attack, three others active in air base attack. Air Force Base attacked by militants in Central Pakistan. Three aircraft, fuelling tanker damaged in attack, reported Reuters cites Pakistan military
Following a suggestion by the Supreme Court to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha has sought an appointment from the Chairman for an early meeting. Taking to X, Chadha said that he has sought the meeting appointment in pursuant to order of the Supreme Court which said that it hopes the Chairman would take a sympathetic view of the matter.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pushed back against growing US pressure for a humanitarian pause in the nearly month-old war to protect civilians and allow more aid into Gaza, insisting there would be no temporary cease-fire until the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas are released. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began, reiterating American support for Israel's campaign to crush Hamas after its brutal Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel. He also echoed President Joe Biden's calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address a worsening humanitarian crisis.
Key Events
9:55 AM
Pakistan airbase attacked; three militants killed in response
9:48 AM
Israel resists US pressure to pause the war to allow more aid to Gaza, wants hostages back first
9:48 AM
Chadha seeks early meet with RS chair to tender 'unconditional' apology
The suggestion from the apex court came on Friday in the context of the controversy surrounding the select committee.
9:47 AM
India stands in solidarity with people of Nepal, ready to extend all possible help: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish over the loss of lives and damage caused by an earthquake in Nepal and asserted that India stands in solidarity with its neighbouring country and is ready to extend all possible assistance.
"Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," he said on X.
At least 128 people were killed and several others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted western Nepal's remote mountainous region just before midnight on Friday.