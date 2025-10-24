LIVE news updates: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Kurnool bus tragedy

At least 12 people died after a bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes following a collision with a two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours of Friday.

The bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with 40 passengers on board when the accident occurred near Ullindakonda on National Highway 44 (NH-44) around 3:30 am.

Bus bursts into flames within minutes

Police suspect the two-wheeler became lodged under the vehicle’s chassis, sparking a fire that engulfed the bus within minutes. The driver reportedly fled the scene, according to sources.

“At around 3 am, a bus of Kaveri Travels was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. It hit a two-wheeler, and it got stuck under the bus. That probably caused a spark and led to fire,” said Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool.

“The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is here and ascertaining the exact cause of the fire. Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows. Whoever could break open the glass managed to escape,” he added.

Passengers trapped as blaze spread rapidly

According to the passenger list, 40 people, including the driver and bus staff, were on board. Many were asleep when the accident occurred, which may have made it difficult for them to evacuate.

After spotting the flames, about 20 passengers managed to break the windows and jump out. The FSL team is conducting a search to determine if anyone remains unaccounted for.