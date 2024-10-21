Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat, says don't fly Air India from Nov 1-19
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat, says don't fly Air India from Nov 1-19

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun  today issued a chilling warning, asking passengers not to fly on Air India flights from November 1 to 19, , having issued a similar threat around the same time last year. Pannun has claimed that, due to the "40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide," an attack could occur on an Air India flight. Amid the allegations linking him to the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Sanjay Kumar Verma, the outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Canada, has accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "destroying" the bilateral ties between the two countries for political gains. After Ottawa named him a 'person of interest,' New Delhi recalled Verma and some other diplomats from Canada.  In an interview to CTV News, Verma stated that Trudeau has ruined the bilateral ties between the two countries. Verma said, "Canada didn't follow the practice which should have been there. Evidence should have been shared first, but someone (Trudeau) decided to stand in Parliament and talk about a thing for which he himself has said there was no hard evidence."    The Congress has announced candidates for the bypolls to the legislative Assemblies of Assam and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.  Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge gave the nod to the proposals to nominate candidates for two assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and four seats in Assam. In Assam, Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha has been named from Dholai (SC) seat, Sanjib Warle from Sidli (ST), Brajenjit Sinha from Bongaigaon and Tanzil Hussain from Samaguri.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's government in Delhi saying it has a tendency to lie and shift blame on others for its own shortcomings. This came after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, earlier in the day, asserted that the "dirty politics" of the BJP is responsible for growing air and water pollution in the national capital.

Key Events

10:53 AM

'Inhumane and despicable act' of violence will not deter India in building key infra, says Congress

10:27 AM

News update: Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat, says don't fly Air India from Nov 1-19

10:04 AM

Low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal

9:43 AM

Kerala govt asks central govt to amend fireworks rules for Thrissur Pooram festival

9:29 AM

Delhi weather update: AQI turns 'very poor'

9:23 AM

Killers of my father 'turned their sight on me': Zeeshan Siddique

8:48 AM

Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy

10:53 AM

'Inhumane and despicable act' of violence will not deter India in building key infra, says Congress

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal where several construction workers and a doctor have been killed." A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday, officials said.

10:27 AM

News update: Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat, says don't fly Air India from Nov 1-19

10:04 AM

Low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal

The cyclonic circulation over the Andaman sea on Monday intensified into a low-pressure area and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23, the IMD said. The India Meteorological Department in a special message said Sunday's upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal has formed a low-pressure area over the eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning.

9:43 AM

Kerala govt asks central govt to amend fireworks rules for Thrissur Pooram festival

The Left government in Kerala has taken strong exception to the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre stipulating certain conditions for conducting fireworks, contending that these would be detrimental to the smooth conduct of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State Revenue Minister K Rajan expressed that the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on October 11 has brought "utter disappointment" to Pooram enthusiasts, for whom fireworks are an "integral part" of the festival.

9:29 AM

Delhi weather update: AQI turns 'very poor'

The national capital saw its air quality drop to "very poor" category, with the AQI recorded at 307. Read here for more updates.

9:23 AM

Killers of my father 'turned their sight on me': Zeeshan Siddique

Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain NCP politician Baba Siddique, on Sunday, stated that the killers of his father "turned their sight" on him but he can't be intimidated. Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot, prima facie by three persons, near the office of Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12 night. Police have so far arrested 10 persons and looking for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators.

8:48 AM

Justin Trudeau made sure ties with India 'only go downward,' says Indian envoy

As he headed home to India after New Delhi rejected Ottawa’s allegations linking him to the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of ruining the bilateral ties between the two countries for political gains. New Delhi recalled Verma and some other diplomats from Canada after Ottawa named him a 'person of interest' in its investigation into Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressIsrael-PalestineLebanonHezbollahUS presidential electionsDonald Trump

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story