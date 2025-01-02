Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: Hindu monk Chinmoy Das's bail plea rejected by Bangladesh court
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: Hindu monk Chinmoy Das's bail plea rejected by Bangladesh court

Latest news updates: Catch all the major news updates from around the world

BS Web Team New Delhi
Chinmoy Krishna Das
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Hindu seer Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by police from Dhaka Airport on November 25 on a charge of sedition. On November 26, a court in  Chittagong rejected his bail plea and ordered him to be sent to prison.
  Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 283. Delhi saw a severe air pollution crisis throughout 2024, recording the highest number of "severe" AQI days since 2022. Thick fog has covered parts of Delhi on Thursday as the temperature fell to 10 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Officials at the Delhi airport said that flight operations were likely to get affected due to the reduced visibility.  
  A fire broke out in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, an officer said. The fire broke out in the administrative wing on the second floor, they said. There was no loss of life reported in the fire incident. The cause of the fire is said to be an electrical leakage, the officer added. Patients were evacuated safely due to the spread of smoke as shown in the pictures. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the flames under control. The smoke was also cleared frm the room, they said.
  Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu returned to Jodhpur jail on Wednesday after being released on a 17-day parole. The parole was granted for 17 days, starting from December 18 last month. The self-styled godman, who had been under treatment in Pune, has been serving a life imprisonment sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail in a sexual assault case. Earlier, Advocate Yaspali Singh Rajpurohit, representing Asaram, spoke to ANI and confirmed that he was lodged in jail as per the High Court's orders.

11:28 AM

Hindu monk Chinmoy Das's bail plea rejected by Bangladesh court

Chinmoy Krishna Das, was arrested earlier this month at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to Chattogram for a rally. He was denied bail and remanded in custody until January 2 by a Bangladeshi court.

 
 

10:47 AM

10:45 AM

PMI shows Dec factory activity growth hits 2024 low

The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 56.4 - the weakest since December 2023 - little changed from November's 56.5. This shows that India's manufacturing activity expanded in December at its weakest pace for the year amid softer demand. 

10:21 AM

10:14 AM

Undertrial prisoner caught with mobile phone hidden in footwear in Thane jail

An undertrial prisoner has been found in possession of a mobile phone which he had hidden in his footwear inside the Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The matter came to light last week on December 30 when a jail sepoy was carrying out the inspection of barrack no. 3 of the new prison section where around 200 prisoners are lodged, an official from Thane Nagar police station said.

9:53 AM

PM Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and lauded him as "a combination of talent and tradition. Dosanjh posted on X, "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!" After the meeting, Dosanjh expressed his gratitude, calling it a "fantastic" way to start the year.

9:40 AM

Arif Mohammad Khan to take oath as Bihar governor today

Arif Mohammad Khan will take oath as the governor of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, officials said. The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place around 11 am, they said.

9:11 AM

CM Atishi is just a puppet of Kejriwal: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

Hitting out against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari stated that Chief Minister Atishi is just a puppet of Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal as he is using her as a remote. "Nobody is listening to Atishi nowadays, she is just a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal, he is using her as a remote. Arvind Kejriwal was in power for 10 years, how many temples did they build? We are the one who makes temples...if there is even a little bit of ethics left with Arvind Kejriwal and his party...count the total amount that you have paid so far to maulvis and pay that much to pujaris...then we will be on your side..," said Manoj Tiwari.
First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

