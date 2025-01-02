LIVE news: Hindu monk Chinmoy Das's bail plea rejected by Bangladesh court

Hindu seer Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested by police from Dhaka Airport on November 25 on a charge of sedition. On November 26, a court in Chittagong rejected his bail plea and ordered him to be sent to prison.

A fire broke out in the Government Medical College and Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram on Wednesday, an officer said. The fire broke out in the administrative wing on the second floor, they said. There was no loss of life reported in the fire incident. The cause of the fire is said to be an electrical leakage, the officer added. Patients were evacuated safely due to the spread of smoke as shown in the pictures. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the flames under control. The smoke was also cleared frm the room, they said.

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu returned to Jodhpur jail on Wednesday after being released on a 17-day parole. The parole was granted for 17 days, starting from December 18 last month. The self-styled godman, who had been under treatment in Pune, has been serving a life imprisonment sentence at Jodhpur Central Jail in a sexual assault case. Earlier, Advocate Yaspali Singh Rajpurohit, representing Asaram, spoke to ANI and confirmed that he was lodged in jail as per the High Court's orders.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 283. Delhi saw a severe air pollution crisis throughout 2024, recording the highest number of "severe" AQI days since 2022. Thick fog has covered parts of Delhi on Thursday as the temperature fell to 10 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Officials at the Delhi airport said that flight operations were likely to get affected due to the reduced visibility.