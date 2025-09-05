LIVE news: Trump says will impose tariffs on semiconductor imports 'very shortly'

LIVE news updates: President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on semiconductor imports would be imposed “very shortly,” while exempting products from firms such as Apple Inc. that have committed to expanding their investments in the United States.

“I’ve discussed it with the people here, chips and semiconductors, and we’ll be putting tariffs on companies that aren’t coming in,” Trump told reporters during a White House dinner attended by a rare assembly of leading technology executives and founders, including Apple chief Tim Cook. He clarified, “if they’re coming in, building, planning to come in, there will not be a tariff.”