LIVE news: Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers

The Supreme Court on September 19 gave the green light for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to operate under its new draft constitution. The court also confirmed that the current executive committee, led by President Kalyan Chaubey, can complete its tenure, with fresh elections scheduled all the way in 2026. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Claudia Sheinbaum promised Thursday to strengthen trade relations in the face of US tariff threats and pushed to keep the most important free trade agreement in the Western Hemisphere alive in the lead-up to negotiations next year. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Claudia Sheinbaum promised Thursday to strengthen trade relations in the face of US tariff threats and pushed to keep the most important free trade agreement in the Western Hemisphere alive in the lead-up to negotiations next year.

Their meeting came during Carney's first visit to Mexico as Canada's leader and at a moment of economic tension for the region. The two leaders shook hands and strode side-by-side into the presidential palace in Mexico City earlier in the day. Despite not being present, US President Donald Trump and wider economic uncertainty were front and centre in the visit.

North America is the economic envy of the world, is the most competitive economic region of the world, and part of the reason for that is the cooperation between Canada and Mexico, Carney said in a press conference following the meeting. We complement the United States. We make them stronger. We are all stronger together.

Key to Carney and Sheinbaum's meeting was the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, or USMCA, which is up for review in 2026.

The European Commission is discussing a proposal to bring forward a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas in a new package of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said.

The new push follows a call between European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The US has stepped up pressure on Europe to play a more robust role in helping to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with a peace deal seemingly elusive despite repeated threats of harsher penalties on Moscow and partners.