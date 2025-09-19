Home / India News / LIVE news: Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers
Supreme Court rules out fresh AIFF polls, recognises election of current office bearers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court bench asked the AIFF to call a general body meeting within four weeks (PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
The Supreme Court on September 19 gave the green light for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to operate under its new draft constitution. The court also confirmed that the current executive committee, led by President Kalyan Chaubey, can complete its tenure, with fresh elections scheduled all the way in 2026.
  Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Claudia Sheinbaum promised Thursday to strengthen trade relations in the face of US tariff threats and pushed to keep the most important free trade agreement in the Western Hemisphere alive in the lead-up to negotiations next year.
 
Their meeting came during Carney's first visit to Mexico as Canada's leader and at a moment of economic tension for the region. The two leaders shook hands and strode side-by-side into the presidential palace in Mexico City earlier in the day. Despite not being present, US President Donald Trump and wider economic uncertainty were front and centre in the visit.
 
North America is the economic envy of the world, is the most competitive economic region of the world, and part of the reason for that is the cooperation between Canada and Mexico, Carney said in a press conference following the meeting. We complement the United States. We make them stronger. We are all stronger together.
 
Key to Carney and Sheinbaum's meeting was the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, or USMCA, which is up for review in 2026.
 
The European Commission is discussing a proposal to bring forward a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas in a new package of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said.
 
The new push follows a call between European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
 
The US has stepped up pressure on Europe to play a more robust role in helping to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with a peace deal seemingly elusive despite repeated threats of harsher penalties on Moscow and partners.
 

12:15 PM

SC adjourns bail hearing of Khalid, Imam, others to Sep 22

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to September 22 the hearing on bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case linked to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 Delhi riots. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Manmohan deferred the matter. The activists have challenged a September 2 Delhi High Court order that denied bail to nine accused persons, including Khalid and Imam.

11:44 AM

Supreme Court recognises election of current office bearers of AIFF

The Supreme Court has recognised the election of current office bearers of AIFF headed by Kalyan Chaubey, ruling out any fresh poll as only one year of its tenure is left.

11:40 AM

Man held with Rs 2 cr worth hybrid marijuana smuggled from Thailand

Customs sleuths have arrested a man and seized hybrid marijuana worth around Rs 2 crore in Kochi, officials said here on Friday. The accused, identified as Zachariya Titus, a native of Vaduthala in Kochi, was intercepted on Thursday after he collected a parcel from a courier service office. The package had arrived from Thailand, they said. Around two kg of hybrid ganja valued at around Rs two crore was recovered from the parcel, which was kept in Titus's vehicle.

10:47 AM

Operation Sindoor heralded new kind of warfare: CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, said Operation Sindoor heralded a "new kind of warfare", and ensured that India beat Pakistan decisively in every escalation during the strike. Unlike traditional warfare, this was fought on land, in air and sea, electromagnetic space and cyber domains, where the adversary was seen only through the help of satellite and electronic images or signal intelligence, he said.

10:43 AM

Maharashtra govt makes e-KYC mandatory for Ladki Bahin beneficiaries; sets 2-month deadline

The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, giving them two months to complete the process. A government resolution (GR) was issued regarding this on Thursday, an official said. The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

10:39 AM

Rahul Gandhi's vote theft charges ‘baseless', says Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's fresh allegations of irregularities in the voters' list as "completely baseless" and challenged him to submit a formal affidavit to the Election Commission (EC). Gandhi on Thursday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those who "destroyed democracy" and cited data from a Karnataka assembly constituency.

10:05 AM

Overnight rain leaves Bengaluru waterlogged, IMD predicts more showers

Heavy overnight rains battered Bengaluru, bringing the city to a standstill on Friday with waterlogging in several low-lying areas and traffic snarls on key stretches.The downpour, which began late Thursday night, continued intermittently on Friday morning. Bengaluru city recorded 65.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours till 5.30 am. 
First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

