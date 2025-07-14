LIVE news updates: Delhi University student's body found in Yamuna

Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old university student from Tripura who had been missing in Delhi for six days, was found deceased on Sunday, according to police reports. A second-year B.Sc. Mathematics student at Delhi University’s Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Sneha had been residing with her family in the Paryavaran Complex area of Delhi. She was last seen on 7 July. Her body was discovered in the Yamuna River near the Geeta Colony area in east Delhi.

On Sunday, further heavy rainfall in Texas temporarily halted the ongoing weeklong search for those affected by devastating flooding along the Guadalupe River. The storms caused widespread disruption — damaging homes, stranding motorists, and prompting evacuation orders in various areas. It marked the first time severe weather had interrupted the search since the catastrophic floods over the Fourth of July holiday, which claimed at least 132 lives. Authorities believe over 160 individuals may still be unaccounted for in Kerr County, with an additional 10 missing in surrounding regions.