LIVE news: INDIA bloc to approach SC over alleged EVM manipulation in Maharashtra polls

The convoy of Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has met with an accident in Lucknow and several staff members sustained minor injuries, police said. However, the Himachal Pradesh Governor reached his destination safely and the situation was normal, the police said on Tuesday. The accident happened around 9:30 AM on Tuesday near Lulu Mall on Shaheed Path, where the convoy was suddenly stopped due to the accident and some vehicles from his convoy collided with each other.

Claiming manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines during the recent assembly polls in Maharashtra, the Opposition INDIA bloc plans to approach the Supreme Court. The development took place after a meeting on Tuesday evening between NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Delhi's former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. The Opposition had to endure massive losses in Maharashtra elections.At a daily news conference, the United States asserted that it wants India and Bangladesh to resolve their differences peacefully. "We want to see all parties resolve their disagreements peacefully," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miler said, responding to a question on the recent visit of India's foreign secretary to Bangladesh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed New Delhi's "concerns" over the security of minorities in Bangladesh during his visit early this week. "I have underlined India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh. At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities," Misri told reporters in Dhaka.