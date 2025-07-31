LIVE news updates: India has to now contend with China, America, Pakistan, says Congress

After US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, the Congress on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that while he had earlier highlighted issues related to TOP — Tomato, Onion, Potato — price fluctuations, the nation was now facing political challenges stemming from CAP — China, America, Pakistan. The opposition party said that on the one hand President Trump criticises India strongly and imposes penalties on it for trading with Russia, while on the other hand, just before the Iranian President's visit to Pakistan, he announces a big partnership with Pakistan for hydrocarbon exploration and development, alongside a trade deal. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha for its passage. The proposed legislation seeks to modernise and unify existing shipping laws to bring them in line with international maritime treaties to which India is a signatory. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha for its passage. The proposed legislation seeks to modernise and unify existing shipping laws to bring them in line with international maritime treaties to which India is a signatory.

As per the list of business in the Lower House, the bill aims to consolidate and revise merchant shipping laws to ensure India meets its international maritime obligations. It also seeks to support the growth of Indian shipping and ensure the effective management of the country’s mercantile marine in alignment with national interests.

Additionally, the Lok Sabha will resume consideration of The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, which was introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on 17 December 2024.