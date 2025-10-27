LIVE news updates: US-Pakistan ties not at India's expense, says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington is seeking to strengthen its strategic partnership with Pakistan, but not at the cost of its longstanding and vital relationship with India.

Addressing journalists ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur on Monday during the Asean summit, Rubio emphasised that the US shares a “deep, historic, and important” friendship with India.

India’s concerns over US-Pakistan shift

Rubio’s comments follow reports suggesting that Washington is moving closer to Islamabad, a development that has sparked concern among foreign policy observers and created unease in New Delhi, particularly in the wake of recent strategic and economic engagements under the Trump administration.

Responding to questions about India’s apprehensions regarding US-Pakistan relations, Rubio said, “New Delhi is concerned for obvious reasons, but I don’t think anything we’re doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship with India.”

He described India as "very mature when it comes to diplomacy" and underlined that the US must sustain engagement with multiple nations simultaneously.