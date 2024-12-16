LIVE news: Sri Lanka prez meets Sitharaman, Jaishankar, others during his three-day visit to India

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said today. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU as his condition deteriorated. Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held talks on strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations. Dissanayake said that they discussed strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities and fostering regional security. Earlier on Sunday, Dissanayake also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.