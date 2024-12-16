LIVE news: Sri Lanka prez meets Sitharaman, Jaishankar, others during his three-day visit to India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and held talks on strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations. Dissanayake said that they discussed strengthening Indo-Sri Lanka economic cooperation, enhancing investment opportunities and fostering regional security. Earlier on Sunday, Dissanayake also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said today. Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU as his condition deteriorated. Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.
India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers. Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations. Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata today, the Indian Army said.
Security forces seize arms, ammunition in Manipur's Kangpokpi
Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a police statement said. A combined team of central and state security forces seized the arms and ammunition at L Jangnomphai and Freedom Hill on Sunday. One 7.62 mm self-loading rifle, one 9mm pistol, one single barrel gun, one double barrel gun, one pompi gun, four hand grenades, four stardyne explosives, four electric detonators, were seized during the search operation by security forces.
Three-storey Gorakhpur building gutted in fire, shops suffer damage worth lakhs
A massive blaze erupted in a three-storey building in the Campierganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district late on Sunday, destroying multiple shops and causing damage worth at least Rs 25 lakh, officials said. Panic gripped the locality as the flames initially engulfed the structure. Locals tried to extinguish the blaze but their efforts proved futile. They then alerted the authorities, with police and firefighters reaching the spot and rescuing those trapped inside.
Vijay Diwas: President Murmu pays homage to bravehearts for securing victory over Pakistan in 1971 war
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday paid homage to the bravehearts for securing victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war and said the country remembered their ultimate sacrifice, whose stories inspired every Indian. "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our bravehearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride," Murmu said in a post on X.
Squally weather: IMD issues warning to fishermen in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
The IMD has forecast squally weather off South Tamil Nadu coast among other areas for the coming days, and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) said. According to an update issued at 5.30 am, the regional weather office said: "Squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off South Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar," on Monday. TNSDMA shared the update on its official 'X' page.
Devotees paint 'Om Namah Shivaya', 'Har Har Mahadeva' slogans on walls of newly discovered Sambhal temple
Devotees on Monday painted 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' slogans on the walls of the newly discovered Shiv-Hanuman temple, just two days after it was uncovered in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The temple was reopened, reportedly after 1978, during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by district police and administration on December 14.
Truck carrying gravel hits roadside tree in Delhi's South Moti Bagh, no casualties
A truck carrying gravel (crushed stone) from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad collided with a roadside tree on Rao Tula Ram Marg in South Moti Bagh in the early hours today. "We were travelling from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad. A taxi driver tried to overtake and suddenly put the brake. The taxi had passengers in it and to protect those passengers, I manoeuvred the truck in this direction to protect the lives of those who were in the taxi. There was very little damage to the taxi and he fled," the truck driver said.
Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Mahayuti allies to do 'performance audit' of ministers
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Mahayuti allies have agreed to conduct a "performance audit" of ministers during their tenure. While Fadnavis has not mentioned any timeline, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the ministers of his party will get two-and-a-half years and those who perform will progress.
Maharashtra government to table 20 bills during upcoming winter session
With the cabinet expansion of the Maharashtra government complete, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the government is planning to table 20 bills during the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly. The Maharashtra assembly session is scheduled from December 16 to December 21 in Nagpur.
