Home / India News / Air India Express pilot dies of cardiac arrest after landing in Delhi

Air India Express pilot dies of cardiac arrest after landing in Delhi

The pilot safely completed flight operations when he reportedly vomitted inside the aircraft. Soon after, he collapsed at the airline's dispatch office at the airport

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A pilot of Air India Express died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday evening, shortly after landing a flight from Srinagar, reported news agency PTI.
 
The pilot safely completed flight operations when he reportedly vomitted inside the aircraft. Soon after, he collapsed at the airline’s dispatch office at the airport.
 
He was immediately taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
 
In an official statement, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. Our thoughts are with the family during this time of profound grief. We are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss. We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process.”  ALSO READ | IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after woman dies during flight
 
 

More rest time for pilots: DGCA

 
In February, India’s top aviation authority, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), shared a new plan to give pilots more rest and reduce their flying hours to prevent tiredness. This plan was submitted to the Delhi High Court.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the DGCA wants to increase pilots’ weekly rest from 36 hours to 48 hours starting July 1, 2025. It also plans to reduce night flying hours beginning November 1, 2025.
 
On February 24, the Delhi High Court told the DGCA to follow this timeline seriously and implement the changes step by step starting in July.
 
DGCA’s lawyer told the court that out of 22 new rules under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), 15 will be applied from July 1, 2025, and the remaining from November 1.
 
The lawyers for the pilots’ associations asked the court to make sure the DGCA sticks to the promised timeline.
 
To this, the counsel for the DGCA said, "We have already filed the affidavit and we are bound by the affidavit. The court may consider disposing of the writ petitions as nothing survives in the pleas now."

Topics : air india express Pilots IGI Airport BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

