LIVE news: US court upholds $5 million verdict against Donald Trump in sexual abuse case

A US court has upheld a jury's finding in a civil case that Donald Trump sexually abused a columnist in an upscale department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. The columnist had testified at a 2023 trial that Trump turned a friendly encounter in spring 1996 into a violent attack after they playfully entered the store’s dressing room. The federal appeals court issued a written opinion upholding the $5 million award that the Manhattan jury granted to E Jean Carroll for defamation and sexual abuse.

Isro Chairman S Somanath has announced that the space organisation is aiming to achieve a significant milestone with a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle mission scheduled in January set to become the 100th launch from the Sriharikota spaceport.

"So, all of you have seen the majestic lift-off and the launch of the SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) rocket, and for us, this is the 99th launch of any vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre so, that is also a very important number. So, we are going for the 100th launch at the beginning of the next year", he said.

Six people were shot at a New York City convenience store, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother, as one of the intended targets used the woman as a shield, police said. The mother ended up shot in the stomach while the person who grabbed her went unscathed, police interim Chief of Department John Chell said. There was no immediate information on the condition of those wounded in what Chell called a brazen and heartless attack on innocent New Yorkers and cowardly intended victims.

Police believe the two shooters were aiming for people in a group standing outside the store on White Plains Road, a commercial thoroughfare in the Bronx,