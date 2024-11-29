LIVE news today: Supreme Court to hear Sambhal mosque dispute today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea filed by the management committee of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid which challenged the November 19 order of a district court, which directed a survey of the Mughal-era mosque. A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear the plea filed by the committee on November 29. The petition seeks an ex-parte stay on the operation of the November 19 order passed by the civil judge.Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted on November 24 during a second survey as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan on Thursday blamed the administration and the police for the November 24 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. "The police, administration and the court in Sambhal conspired and carried out the action. When a survey had already been done, what was the need for a second survey?" he asked. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is "very likely" to cross the coast as a depression on November 30 between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 9 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 11.30 pm of November 28 over the same region. It lay about 240 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 330 km east-southeast of Nagappattinam, 390 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 430 km southeast of Chennai, the weather office said in its latest update on 'X.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the all India conference of director generals/inspector generals of police in Bhubaneswar for two days starting Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office said the three-day conference, which begins on Friday, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counter terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws and narcotics.
10:39 AM
Cancel tungsten mining in Madurai district, CM Stalin tells PM Modi
Opposing the Centre's award of tungsten mining rights in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel it and asserted that the state government will not allow mining there considering aspects such as a bio-diversity heritage site and people's opposition.
A notified bio-diversity heritage site falls under one of the areas proposed for mining, and commercial mining in densely populated villages will definitely affect the people, who fear that their livelihood may be lost forever and hence, the state would never allow mining there, Stalin said, writing to PM Modi.
10:31 AM
Report on Sambhal mosque survey likely to be submitted to local court
Security was stepped up across the district ahead of Friday prayers and the likely submission of a report on the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here by the court-appointed ASI team following claims that a temple once stood at the spot. Tension has been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.
10:04 AM
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar draws parallels between cricket, Indian foreign policy
Speaking at the release of former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath's memoir 'Fearless', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar drew intriguing parallels between cricket and Indian foreign policy. "The first takeaway is that the world is intensely competitive, but respect is earned. So the same Clive Lloyd in 1976, who did not spare any of you from body line bowling, was also the fielding captain who was generous enough to declare that pitch unfit in 1983. And that, in many ways, was respect earned," Jaishankar remarked.
9:50 AM
Jharkhand govt to take legal action to realise Rs 1.36 trillion coal dues from Centre: Hemant
Soon after taking oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren announced that his government would take legal action to realise its Rs 1.36 trillion coal dues from the Centre. Soren took oath as the chief minister on Thursday. "Legal action will be initiated to realise Rs 1.36 trillion of the state pending with the Centre," Soren told the media.
9:41 AM
Depression to cross TN-Puducherry coast on Saturday morning: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Friday that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is "very likely" to cross the coast as a depression on November 30 between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea challenging the November 19 order of a district court, which directed a survey of the Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal. "The hot haste in which the survey was allowed and conducted all within a day and suddenly another survey was conducted with a notice of barely six hours has given rise to widespread communal tensions and threatens the secular and democratic fabric of the nation," it said.
9:06 AM
Had 'positive' discussions with Shah, Nadda on govt formation in Maharashtra: Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he had "good and positive" discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda on the issue of government formation in the state. Shinde said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken up in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital.