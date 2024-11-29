LIVE news today: Supreme Court to hear Sambhal mosque dispute today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea filed by the management committee of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid which challenged the November 19 order of a district court, which directed a survey of the Mughal-era mosque. A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is scheduled to hear the plea filed by the committee on November 29. The petition seeks an ex-parte stay on the operation of the November 19 order passed by the civil judge.Tension had been brewing in Sambhal since November 19 when the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence erupted on November 24 during a second survey as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan on Thursday blamed the administration and the police for the November 24 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. "The police, administration and the court in Sambhal conspired and carried out the action. When a survey had already been done, what was the need for a second survey?" he asked. The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is "very likely" to cross the coast as a depression on November 30 between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. The deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 9 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 11.30 pm of November 28 over the same region. It lay about 240 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 330 km east-southeast of Nagappattinam, 390 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 430 km southeast of Chennai, the weather office said in its latest update on 'X.'