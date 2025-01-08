LIVE news: BRS leader KT Rama Rao says charges in Formula-E race case politically motivated

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has said he did not meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar to seek minister Dhananjay Munde's removal in connection with the case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Dhas has been targeting NCP leader Munde over his close associate's alleged involvement in an extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder. Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project. Munde's associate Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.

Pope Francis on Monday named the first woman to head a major Vatican office, appointing an Italian nun, Sister Simona Brambilla, to become prefect of the department responsible for all the Catholic Church's religious orders. The appointment marks a major step in Francis' aim to give women more leadership roles in governing the church.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserted that he has "done nothing wrong" and termed the charges of corruption in the Formula-E race case as "politically motivated". Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the quash petition filed by him in the Formula-E race case. "I am hoping that I will get a positive result in the Supreme Court. This case that has been foisted in me is a frivolous case which has no substance. I do hope the Supreme Court will hear my plea and will deliver justice...I have asked the anti-corruption bureau officers as to what their objection is to taking my lawyers along with me," KTR said a day earlier.