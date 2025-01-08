LIVE news: BRS leader KT Rama Rao says charges in Formula-E race case politically motivated

BRS working president KT Rama Rao asserted that he has "done nothing wrong" and termed the charges of corruption in the Formula-E race case as "politically motivated". Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the quash petition filed by him in the Formula-E race case. "I am hoping that I will get a positive result in the Supreme Court. This case that has been foisted in me is a frivolous case which has no substance. I do hope the Supreme Court will hear my plea and will deliver justice...I have asked the anti-corruption bureau officers as to what their objection is to taking my lawyers along with me," KTR said a day earlier.
BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has said he did not meet Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar to seek minister Dhananjay Munde's removal in connection with the case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. Dhas has been targeting NCP leader Munde over his close associate's alleged involvement in an extortion case linked to Deshmukh's murder. Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9, allegedly in retaliation for his efforts to prevent extortion attempts against an energy firm linked to a windmill project. Munde's associate Walmik Karad has been arrested in a related extortion case.
Pope Francis on Monday named the first woman to head a major Vatican office, appointing an Italian nun, Sister Simona Brambilla, to become prefect of the department responsible for all the Catholic Church's religious orders. The appointment marks a major step in Francis' aim to give women more leadership roles in governing the church.
Temperatures dropped sharply in India, accompanied by reduced visibility. In the national capital, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 16 degrees Celsius.Read here for more details.
Murdered sarpanch's brother withdraws petition seeking minister Munde's ouster
A plea submitted by murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother in the Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to remove NCP minister Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet, has been withdrawn. The petitioner, Dhananjay Deshmukh, had claimed minister Munde was associated with the head of a criminal syndicate in Beed district who allegedly played a prominent role in the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
Biden protects 848,000 acres with 2 new national monuments
President Joe Biden is establishing two new national monuments that will protect 848,000 acres of lands in California, according to the White House.
Biden’s proclamations creating the Chuckwalla National Monument and the Sáttítla Highlands National Monument mark another initiative to establish his legacy as he prepares to be succeeded by Donald Trump on Jan 20.
Trump warns "all hell will break out" if hostages not released by Hamas before his inauguration
US President-elect Donald Trump warned that "all hell will break out in the Middle East" if hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are not released before his inauguration on January 20, CNN reported. While addressing a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said, "It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don't have to say anymore, but that's what it is," adding that "there should have never been" the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel.