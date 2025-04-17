Rafael Grossi, who heads the United Nations nuclear watchdog agency, has warned that Iran is moving dangerously close to developing nuclear weapons capability. He made this statement shortly before traveling to Tehran for crucial talks with Iranian authorities regarding the nation's controversial nuclear program.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of exploiting Dalits for political gains under the guise of its recent PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) campaign.

In a series of posts on X, the BSP leader said that the SP, much like other parties, was attempting to incite tension and violence by using Dalits as political tools.

"It is well known that like other parties, SP too is trying to create an atmosphere of tension and violence by pushing forward Dalit individuals from their party. The controversial statements, blame games, and programmes being run under this strategy reflect their deeply selfish political motives," Mayawati wrote.

Zuckerberg took the stand for the third day in the trial, wrapping up his testimony as the first witness Wednesday afternoon. He took questions from Meta attorney Mark Hansen, who has argued that his client hardly has a monopoly in social media, as the FTC claims, and still faces stiff global competition.

This is my job," Zuckerberg said. "I need to understand what is going on, and I need to push our teams to move quickly to learn about what is going on in a very competitive market.