LIVE news updates: Bali-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after volcano eruption

Today's news updates: Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump by phone and clarified that no mediation or trade agreement had led to the understanding to end hostilities with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Following the G7 summit in Canada, the call took place on Tuesday. President Trump asked if PM Modi could visit the US after the summit, but the Prime Minister declined due to prior commitments, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. PM Modi extended an invitation to President Trump to visit India for the upcoming Quad summit.

US President Donald Trump will issue an executive order this week to US President Donald Trump will issue an executive order this week to extend TikTok's deadline by 90 days , giving the Chinese video app more time to sell its US operations. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that Trump had emphasised he did not want TikTok to be shut down. This marks the third delay in enforcing the 2024 law, which was originally passed during former President Joe Biden’s administration. The first extension was granted when Trump began his second term on January 20, signing an executive order on his first day.

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station has been rescheduled to June 22. The delay allows Nasa to review operations on the orbital lab following recent repairs in the Russian segment, Axiom Space announced on Wednesday. Originally planned for launch on June 19 from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the mission marks a return to space for India, Hungary, and Poland.

"Nasa, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than Sunday, June 22, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom Mission 4," Axiom Space said in a statement.