LIVE news: Trump warns extra 10% tariffs against countries 'aligning' with Brics

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that nations supporting what he described as Brics’ “anti-American policies” will face an added 10% tariff.

“Any Country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump stated in a Truth Social post.

He did not elaborate on what he meant by “anti-American policies".

The Brics group strongly denounced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and echoed India’s stance advocating a "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism.

Brics leaders underscored their determination to combat terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism and terror financing, during the opening day of their two-day summit in the coastal city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In what appeared to be a veiled criticism of US trade actions, the leaders also denounced the "indiscriminate" use of tariffs, warning that such practices threaten global trade.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro, highlighted the Pahalgam attack, calling terrorism one of humanity’s gravest threats.

"Terrorism is among the most serious challenges facing humanity. Recently, India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This was an attack on all of humanity," said Modi.

Speaking during the summit’s session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance,’ he reaffirmed India’s dedication to peace and unity, and called for decisive global cooperation in fighting terrorism.