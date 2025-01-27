LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

Months after the border disengagement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday arrived in Beijing and met a top Chinese Communist Party (CPC) leader. Chinese state-backed outlet Global Times reported that “the two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthening exchanges and dialogues, and promoting the improvement and healthy and stable development of China-India relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.”

Israel kept thousands of Palestinians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza on Sunday as it accused Hamas of violating a fragile ceasefire by changing the order of hostages it has released. Local health officials said Israeli forces fired on the crowd, killing two people and wounding nine. Israeli forces also opened fire in Lebanon on protesters demanding their withdrawal by Sunday's deadline under a separate ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group.

With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Admi Party chief accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of giving public money as loans to "billionaire friends" and claimed that BJP would stop all the facilities being provided to people in Delhi if it comes to power. Kejriwal claimed, "On one hand, there is the BJP model where your money is given as a loan to billionaire friends and it is waived off after 2-3 years. The other is the Aam Aadmi Party model which includes 24-hour electricity, and free electricity to the poor. 24-hour free water, best and good treatment... this is the Aam Aadmi Party's welfare model."