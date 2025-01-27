Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIVE: Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Beijing as India, China seek to resume bilateral ties

Jan 27 2025 | 9:53 AM IST
Months after the border disengagement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Sunday arrived in Beijing and met a top Chinese Communist Party (CPC) leader. Chinese state-backed outlet Global Times reported that  “the two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthening exchanges and dialogues, and promoting the improvement and healthy and stable development of China-India relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.”
  With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly elections,  Aam Admi Party chief accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of giving public money as loans to "billionaire friends" and claimed that BJP would stop all the facilities being provided to people in Delhi if it comes to power. Kejriwal claimed, "On one hand, there is the BJP model where your money is given as a loan to billionaire friends and it is waived off after 2-3 years. The other is the Aam Aadmi Party model which includes 24-hour electricity, and free electricity to the poor. 24-hour free water, best and good treatment... this is the Aam Aadmi Party's welfare model." 
Israel kept thousands of Palestinians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza on Sunday as it accused Hamas of violating a fragile ceasefire by changing the order of hostages it has released. Local health officials said Israeli forces fired on the crowd, killing two people and wounding nine. Israeli forces also opened fire in Lebanon on protesters demanding their withdrawal by Sunday's deadline under a separate ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group.

Delhi's air quality drops into 'poor' category despite clear sky after rain

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) dropped back to 'poor' category after remaining 'moderate' for the last two days. The AQI was recorded at 247 on Monday (January 27) at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Read here for more details.

The All Bengal University Teachers Association (ABUTA), a representative body of professors, on Sunday described the UGC draft recommendations on appointment of vice-chancellors in varsities as infringement of the academic autonomy of universities. "The UGC is acting at the behest of BJP government at the Centre and vested the power and authority to appoint members of the search committee on the Chancellor/Visitor, taking away the autonomy of other stakeholders like the state and the university representatives... We are against it,” Maity said, adding, the ABUTA has sent a letter to the UGC articulating its stand.

India's finance ministry has invited applications for the new chief of the country's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Uttarakhand is set to become the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will unveil the Uniform Civil Code portal at the state secretariat  at around 12:30 pm, just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state.
