LIVE: People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country's third Lunar venture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised the slogan "Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan" outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru. "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi said outside HAL airport in Bengaluru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said roads built in Indian villages in last nine years can cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon. "The Moon is a hot topic these days, so I will give one example by linking it to the Moon. In the last nine years, the roads built in villages in India are of a total distance that can cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon..." PM Modi said while addressing to the Indian diaspora at the Athens Conservatoire in Greece on Friday.