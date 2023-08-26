Home / India News / LIVE: People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM
LIVE: People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI twitter

Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:29 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country's third Lunar venture.
8:29 AM Aug 23

On 23rd Aug, India conquered Moon, now on, that day will be known as National Space Day in India: PM Modi

8:16 AM Aug 23

The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’: PM Modi

8:14 AM Aug 23

Given the kind of stand Ajit Pawar has taken, he is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

8:09 AM Aug 23

I wanted to meet you as soon as possible, salute you, salute your efforts: PM Modi

7:55 AM Aug 23

People across the globe are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement: PM on Chandrayaan-3 success

7:52 AM Aug 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Isro chief S Somanath and congratulates for Chandrayaan-3 success

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

