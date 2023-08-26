LIVE: People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon. Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country's third Lunar venture.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised the slogan "Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan" outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru. "I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi said outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said roads built in Indian villages in last nine years can cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon. "The Moon is a hot topic these days, so I will give one example by linking it to the Moon. In the last nine years, the roads built in villages in India are of a total distance that can cover the distance between the Earth and the Moon..." PM Modi said while addressing to the Indian diaspora at the Athens Conservatoire in Greece on Friday.
On 23rd Aug, India conquered Moon, now on, that day will be known as National Space Day in India: PM Modi
8:16 AM
The spot where Chandrayaan-3’s moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’: PM Modi
8:14 AM
Given the kind of stand Ajit Pawar has taken, he is not our leader: Sharad Pawar
After asserting that there is no conflict between them and his nephew Ajit Pawar and he remains their leader, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patron Sharad Pawar later retracted his words and said that he had not actually expressed such views it was Supriya Sule who said this.
Reacting to Supriya Sule's statement, "Ajit Pawar is our leader," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "I am not saying that Ajit Pawar is our leader. Supriya Sule had said that. They are like siblings and there is no need to look for a political meaning behind this. I did not say that Ajit Pawar is our leader. This is your (media's) fault. That was said by Supriya and it also appeared in newspapers. Given the kind of stand he has taken, he is not our leader."
8:09 AM
I wanted to meet you as soon as possible, salute you, salute your efforts: PM Modi
8:05 AM
PM Modi raises "Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan" slogan outside HAL airport in Bengaluru
7:55 AM
People across the globe are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement: PM on Chandrayaan-3 success
7:52 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Isro chief S Somanath and congratulates for Chandrayaan-3 success