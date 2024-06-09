Latest LIVE: PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony today, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as India's prime minister for a third consecutive term on Sunday in Delhi. The ceremony, set for 7:15 pm on June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will have 9,000 guests, including international dignitaries like Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. Security measures will include paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers, as confirmed by Delhi Police officials.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on June 12. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 11:27 am on Wednesday at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram airport. Naidu praised the NDA's poll success, noting that the Prime Minister had not rested during the three months of campaigning. Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend the ceremony, along with several other VVIPs arriving at Gannavaram airport.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agrees on global issues such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite differing views on the conflict in Gaza. President Biden, on an official state visit to Paris, met with Macron. Both leaders emphasized the enduring strength of the American-French partnership in areas including climate, the economy, European security, and cultural ties.