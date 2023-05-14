LIVE: Telangana BJP to organise Hindu Ekta Yatra, Assam CM to take part

On the Occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, President of BJP Telangana will organise 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Sunday, said a party official. Chief Minister of Assam, Himantha Biswa Sharma, will also participate in the Hindu Ekta Yatra as Chief Guest.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled on Sunday will have President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing unprecedented challenges that could end his two-decade rule, reported CNN. Polls show Erdogan trailing behind the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. If neither of the candidates wins more than 50 per cent of the vote to secure an outright win, there will be a run-off on May 28.

Goa's Department of Civil Supplies, which is often in the limelight for wastage and spoilage of commodities in godowns, has now once again drawn attention over its alleged mismanagement by supplying rice infested with maggots, mites and fungus to ration card holders in the coastal state.,