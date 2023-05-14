Home / India News / LIVE: Telangana BJP to organise Hindu Ekta Yatra, Assam CM to take part

LIVE: Telangana BJP to organise Hindu Ekta Yatra, Assam CM to take part



May 14 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
On the Occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, President of BJP Telangana will organise 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Sunday, said a party official. Chief Minister of Assam, Himantha Biswa Sharma, will also participate in the Hindu Ekta Yatra as Chief Guest.
8:45 AM May 23



8:40 AM May 23



8:45 AM May 23

In a joint operation, narco-terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara; 4 held

In a major success against inter-state narco-terror smuggling syndicate originating from Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four smugglers involved in running the module in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
 
"Acting on a credible input regarding a Punjab-based narco smuggler that had arrived in the district at a pre-decided location to take a consignment of narcotics, a joint search operation by Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Zurhama area of Trehgam police station on May 12, 2023, at 18:30 hrs at Zurhama," the Army said.

8:42 AM May 23

Biden's reelection pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more

A showdown with Congress that has the nation's creditworthiness at stake; a frenzied scene at the border as pandemic restrictions ease; a pivotal foreign trip meant to sustain support for Ukraine and contain a more assertive China in the Indo-Pacific.

Three weeks since launching his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are not entirely within his control.

8:40 AM May 23

Supreme Court makes a key clarification on grounds for bail under PMLA

The Supreme Court has said that merely because a charge sheet is filed for the predicate offences, it cannot be a ground to release an accused on bail in connection with scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar said: "Merely because, for the predicated offences, the charge sheet might have been filed, it cannot be a ground to release the accused on bail in connection with the scheduled offences under the PML Act, 2002."

