LIVE news updates: PM Modi to unveil infra projects worth Rs 5,000 cr in Arunachal Pradesh today

Latest news updates LIVE: PM Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in Arunachal, redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Tripura.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi
Sept. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of development works, in Churachandpur, Manipur.(Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation for infrastructure projects valued at nearly Rs 5,000 crore.
 
According to officials, the Prime Minister is scheduled to land at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi around 9 am. From there, he will take a helicopter to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar before proceeding to Indira Gandhi Park, where he will launch the projects and address a public gathering.
 
Focus on hydropower development
 
During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects on the Yarjep River in the Shi Yomi district.
 
The Tato-I project, with an installed capacity of 186 mw, will be executed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at a cost of Rs 1,750 crore. It is expected to generate approximately 802 million units of electricity annually.
 
The 240-mw Heo project, also to be developed by the state government and NEEPCO, involves an investment of Rs 1,939 crore and is projected to produce 1,000 million units of power every year.
 
Visit to Tripura’s redeveloped Tripureswari temple
 
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Tripura, where he will unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Gomati district.
 
The temple, regarded as one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has undergone redevelopment under the Centre’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at a cost of Rs 52 crore. Built in 1501 by ‘Maharaja’ Dhanya Manikya, the shrine holds significant historical and religious importance.
 
Officials said Modi will land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala before taking a helicopter to Palatana. From there, he will proceed to the temple by road. He is expected to arrive at the venue around 3 pm.

10:54 AM

Karnataka caste census to begin Monday; Bengaluru training may delay launch

The Social and Educational Survey, widely referred to as the caste census in Karnataka, is set to begin on Monday. However, the exercise may be delayed by a day or two in the Greater Bengaluru area to complete training and necessary preparations. Conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, the survey will continue until October 7. 
 

10:46 AM

Jaishankar to meet US Secretary of State Rubio in New York on Monday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday for bilateral discussions, as the high-level 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) kicks in. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar following President Donald Trump's imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the Trump White House to 50 per cent.
 

10:24 AM

GST reforms to boost economy, ease inflation: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the GST reforms will strengthen the national economy and provide relief from inflation. Speaking ahead of the 'GST Savings Festival' at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar on Monday afternoon, Gupta added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to simplify the tax system and make it citizen-friendly has effectively brought an early Diwali for the city’s traders.

10:03 AM

Polling begins for Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam

Polling for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections commenced on Monday in Assam, under tight security arrangements. Polling started at 7.30 am for all 40 seats spread across five districts — Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, and Udalguri — with 316 candidates in the fray. Voting will continue until 4 pm.

9:24 AM

Goa govt to compensate farmers for crop damage by elephant

The Goa Agriculture Department will compensate farmers for their losses as elephant Omkar, which has strayed in a border village from neighbouring Maharashtra, caused damage to crops, an official said on Monday. The 10-year-old jumbo has been venturing into some villages of Pernem taluka in Goa for the last one week. The elephant is currently in Tamboxem village, where it has been foraging on the farm produce like bananas, and has also damaged the paddy fields.

8:58 AM

PM Modi to unveil redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Tripura on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on Monday to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Gomati district, officials said. The shrine, recognised as one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 52 crore under the Centre’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme.
First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

