LIVE news updates: PM Modi to unveil infra projects worth Rs 5,000 cr in Arunachal Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation for infrastructure projects valued at nearly Rs 5,000 crore.

According to officials, the Prime Minister is scheduled to land at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi around 9 am. From there, he will take a helicopter to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar before proceeding to Indira Gandhi Park, where he will launch the projects and address a public gathering.

Focus on hydropower development

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects on the Yarjep River in the Shi Yomi district.

The Tato-I project, with an installed capacity of 186 mw, will be executed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at a cost of Rs 1,750 crore. It is expected to generate approximately 802 million units of electricity annually.

The 240-mw Heo project, also to be developed by the state government and NEEPCO, involves an investment of Rs 1,939 crore and is projected to produce 1,000 million units of power every year.

Visit to Tripura’s redeveloped Tripureswari temple

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will travel to Tripura , where he will unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Gomati district.

The temple, regarded as one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', has undergone redevelopment under the Centre’s PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme at a cost of Rs 52 crore. Built in 1501 by ‘Maharaja’ Dhanya Manikya, the shrine holds significant historical and religious importance.

Officials said Modi will land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala before taking a helicopter to Palatana. From there, he will proceed to the temple by road. He is expected to arrive at the venue around 3 pm.