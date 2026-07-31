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Home / India News / Lok Sabha passes Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 amid protests

Lok Sabha passes Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 amid protests

The bill was taken up for consideration and passage after the House reassembled at noon with BJP MP Dilip Saikia in the Chair

Lok Sabha, LS
It was passed by voice vote amid sloganeering by the Opposition members, several of whom trooped into the Well demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:49 PM IST
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The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, without a debate amid continued protests by the Opposition over police crackdown on students during the July 20 parliament march.

The bill was taken up for consideration and passage after the House reassembled at noon with BJP MP Dilip Saikia in the Chair.

It was passed by voice vote amid sloganeering by the Opposition members, several of whom trooped into the Well demanding the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed displeasure over the lack of participation by the Opposition in the debate, saying the government wanted a discussion on the "important bill."  "It is unfortunate. Please do not repeat this in the future. People who sent you to Parliament will seek answers from you," he said.

Saikia said it was "unfortunate" that the bill had to be passed without cooperation.

During the proceedings, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who chairs the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, was granted an extension for the panel's report till the first day of the last week of the Winter Session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Lok SabhaParliamentMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

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