Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM brought social, economic changes, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated that PM Modi's policies and schemes have changed the lives of poor people in the country. "People's faith in PM Modi will write a new chapter in this democracy. PM Modi has brought social and economic changes. Through his policies and schemes, the lives of poor people, and infrastructure have witnessed immense transformation," Birla told reporters here. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birl will again contest from the Kota constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Birla, four Union ministers and a paralympian are among the 15 candidates from Rajasthan named in the first list of candidates released by the BJP on Saturday.