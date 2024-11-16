Looking forward to meaningful discussions at upcoming G20 summit: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is looking forward to "meaningful" discussions at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil that built upon its agenda for the grouping on India's presidency of the bloc last year.

Modi made the comments in a statement ahead of his five day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

The prime minister's first destination will be Nigeria from where he will travel to Brazil.

"In Brazil, I will attend the 19th G-20 Summit as a troika member. Last year, India's successful presidency elevated the G-20 to people's G-20 and mainstreamed the priorities of the Global South into its agenda," the prime minister said.

Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will be among the leaders to attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19.

India is part of the G20 troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

More From This Section

"This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders," the prime minister said.

Induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and managing to produce a leaders' declaration overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones of India's presidency of the G20 last year.

On his trip to Nigeria, Modi said it will be an opportunity to "build upon our strategic partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism".

The prime minister is travelling to the country on a two-day visit from November 16-17 at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region, Modi said.

"I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," he said.

In the third and final leg of his trip, Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

It will be the first ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in over 50 years.

"We will exchange views on giving strategic direction to our unique relationship, which is based on shared heritage, culture and values," Modi said.

"I will also pay my respects to one of the oldest Indian diaspora, who migrated more than 185 years ago, and engage a fellow democracy, as I address their Parliament," he added.