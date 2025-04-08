Rahul Gandhi, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the matter related to the livelihood of teachers in West Bengal. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,, has written to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the matter related to the livelihood of teachers in West Bengal.

This comes after the Supreme Court found irregularities in their appointment process. Gandhi asked Murmu to ensure that candidates who were selected through fair means are allowed to continue as school teachers.

Earlier today, the apex court put a stay on Calcutta High Court’s order directing an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the West Bengal government’s decision to establish supernumerary posts in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process.

While this decision allows temporary relief to the state administration, which was previously facing scrutiny over alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers, the ruling has also led to the cancellation of 25,000 appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

In his letter, Gandhi drew attention to the plight of the teachers who were selected through fair means. He wrote, “Any crime committed during recruitment should be condemned, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.” He added that treating teachers selected through fair means on par with tainted teachers is a serious injustice.

Gandhi further noted that most of these ‘untainted’ teachers have served for almost a decade, and terminating them would leave hundreds of thousands of students without enough teachers in the classrooms, adding that their dismissal could lead to disruptions in the education system and financial hardship for their families.

SSC recruitment controversy

The issue dates back to 2016, when the SSC recruitment process was conducted in West Bengal. According to reports, the state government allegedly created supernumerary posts to accommodate candidates who were appointed through illegal means. What followed was scrutiny and outrage by the public over the legitimacy of the recruitment process.

Following the allegations levelled, the Calcutta High Court intervened and directed the CBI to investigate the matter, after concerns were raised regarding large-scale corruption and alleged involvement of state officials in the scam.

In April last year, the top court put a stay on the Calcutta High Court’s order directing a CBI inquiry in the matter. The decision came after the state government appealed in the court that such a move would interrupt the administrative functioning.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, the Supreme Court ordered a temporary pause on the investigation.

