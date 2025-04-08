Home / India News / NIA searches multiple locations linked with Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar

National Investigation Agency NIA
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations, linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations, linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The premises belonging to suspects and accused associated with Canada-based terrorist Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik were searched in connection with the agency's probe in the December 2024 grenade attacks at Warehouse Club and Human Club at Sector-29 in Gurugram.

"Several electronic and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches conducted at eight locations in various districts of the two states this morning," a statement issued by the NIA said.

The material is being examined by the NIA for clues to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing incident, in which arms, ammunition and explosives were seized from the accused involved in the attacks, it said.

Soon after the attacks, gangster Rohit Godara had taken responsibility through a social media post, the NIA said.

Subsequent investigations by the NIA exposed Malik and designated individual terrorist Brar, who had earlier threatened and attempted to extort money from the club owners, to have masterminded the attacks, it added.

The probe into the case, registered on January 2, 2025, is continuing, the NIA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

