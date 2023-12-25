Home / India News / Low-key Christmas celebrations in Manipur amid ethnic violence turmoil

Low-key Christmas celebrations in Manipur amid ethnic violence turmoil

All Manipur Christian organisations had recently appealed to all Christians in the state to celebrate the festival in low-key in the spirit of forgiveness, peace, love and unity

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Imphal

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Christmas was celebrated in Manipur with Christians attending special prayer services and mass feasts on Monday.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Let the spirit of Christmas illuminate our lives with love, compassion, and joy", he said in a post in X, adding that "May this Christmas fill our hearts with hope and inspire us to create a better future for all".

Pastor Rev Khayaipam of Tangkhul Baptist Church in Imphal said "There will be community celebrations but we have encouraged and requested our members not to indulge in lavish spending and grand feasting. Rather, we have requested them to use the resources to help those who are marginalised in the current crisis and those in need".

All Manipur Christian organisations had recently appealed to all Christians in the state to celebrate the festival in low-key in the spirit of forgiveness, peace, love and unity.

G Guite, a member of the Baptist Church in Churachandpur told PTI "Compared to previous years, there is less excitement. Even the decorations are much less this year. Our pastors have told us to tone down our celebrations. And also we ourselves, in respect our fallen brothers, do not want want to engage in extravagance".

Also Read

Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas

Merry Christmas 2023: History, significance, top 50 wishes, quotes to share

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Indefinite blockade reimposed on national highways in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Gujarat's semiconductor policy setting stage in technology world: CM Patel

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Russia on five-day visit

Need timely plan to regulate unauthorised colonies: Delhi LG to officials

Army initiates Court of Inquiry over killing of 3 civilians in J&K's Poonch

Adani, Siemens, GMR, Reliance vying for green mobility project in UP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :N Biren SinghManipurManipur govt

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story