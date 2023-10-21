Home / India News / Low pressure in Bay of Bengal to intensify into depression: Coast Guard

ICG ships, aircraft started advising fishermen operating off Andhra and Tamil Nadu coast to return to harbour to ensure safety during adverse sea conditions, said Chennai Defence in a statement

ANI
ICG has already advised the State Governments to inform fishermen on the Andhra and TN coasts about not venturing into the sea during this time

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has started advising fishermen operating off the Andhra and Tamil Nadu coast to return to harbour in view of a developing low-pressure area in the southeast and east central Bay of Bengal, said an official release.

According to an official release from the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chennai Defence, "Taking cognizance of a developing low-pressure area in the southeast and east central Bay of Bengal, ICG ships and aircraft have started advising fishermen operating off the Andhra and Tamil Nadu coast to return to harbour to ensure safety during adverse sea conditions."

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the well-marked Low Pressure is likely to develop into a depression by 22 Oct 2023 and move North Westwards, intensifying further in the subsequent 3 days.Headquarters, Indian Coast Guard Region East based at Chennai has deployed multiple ships in waters adjacent to the Andhra and Tamil Nadu coast to ensure the safety of fishermen during rough sea conditions and prevent loss of life, said the release.

Coast Guard aircraft flying from Chennai are also issuing broadcasts to fishing boats operating deep at sea on radio frequencies.

The advisory to the fishing community is being issued well in advance so that small boats and crafts can safely return to the harbour before the low pressure intensifies further, it added.

Further, merchant traffic transiting through the area has also been advised to take adequate precautions against adverse sea conditions. Proactive efforts of the Indian Coast Guard have ensured nil incidences of loss of life due to cyclones or adverse sea conditions in recent times, said the release.Indian Coast Guard being the nodal agency for Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) is committed to its Motto "Vayam Rakshamah" meaning "We Protect" and is prepared to deal with any eventuality, including cyclonic storms, to assist mariners in distress at sea, it further said.

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

