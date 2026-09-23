LSR to resume offline classes from Thursday after Astha Kunj gangrape

Lady Shri Ram College for Women will resume offline classes and its regular academic schedule from Thursday, a day after it shifted classes online following the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, the college principal said on Wednesday.

"Meetings are going on offline with a large number of students and faculty. Offline classes and regular schedule shall resume from tomorrow," LSR principal Kanika K Ahuja said.

The college had cancelled classes on Tuesday and shifted Wednesday's classes online following the incident, citing concerns over the safety, security and well-being of its students.

"After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes. The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. We have requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require," Ahuja had said.