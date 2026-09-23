IIT Bombay prof Doolla sent on leave amid probe into student's death

IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, an accused in the alleged suicide of student Sahil Wakode, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into the case, sources said on Wednesday.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday removed Doolla as the dean of Administrative Affairs following protests over the student's suicide.

Prof Doolla has been sent on leave after being removed from his dean post to enable an impartial probe, with no classes currently underway, the sources said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating Wakode's death.

Wakode (22), a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.