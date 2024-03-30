Maha ATS nabs five Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in country

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested five Bangladeshi nationals from Navi Mumbai for staying in the country without valid documents, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted at two locations in Ghansoli by the Vikhroli unit (Mumbai) of the ATS on Friday, they said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the ATS led the operation and arrested five Bangladeshis, who were found living in India without valid documents. They were nabbed from Janai Compound and near Shivaji Talao, both in Ghansoli," a police official said.

The accused, Aahat Jamal Sheikh (22), Rebul Samad Sheikh (40), Ronney Soriful Khan (25), Julu Billal Sharif (28) and Mohammad Munir Mohammad Siraj Mulla (49), hail from two districts in Bangladesh and were employed as masons in Navi Mumbai, he said.



They were arrested under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, following a complaint lodged by a police sub-inspector attached to the ATS. The Rabale police in Navi Mumbai registered an FIR and took the individuals into custody, the official said, adding that a probe into the case was on.