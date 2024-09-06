Maharashtra govt approves project investments worth Rs 120,220 crore

As Maharashtra heads for Assembly elections later this year, the government on Friday approved projects worth Rs 1.2 trillion that are set to create over 14,800 jobs in the state.

These investments are coming from auto makers Skoda Volkswagen, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor. They are for the development of hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs).

The other big investment was worth Rs 83,947 crore ($10 billion) announced by Adani Group and Israel’s Tower Semiconductor.

Skoda Volkswagen will be investing Rs 15,000 crore in setting up a manufacturing facility for EVs and hybrid cars at Chakan, Pune.