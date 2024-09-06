Centre to give Rs 3,448 cr assistance under SDRF to flood-hit AP, Telangana

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chouhan, who is in Telangana today after reviewing the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh, said: "No one needs to be disappointed. We are working to provide immediate help"

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 7:56 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced an immediate assistance of Rs 3,448 crore to mitigate the impact of floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Chouhan, who is in Telangana today after reviewing the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh, said: "No one needs to be disappointed. We are working to provide immediate help".

Presently, the arrangement is being made to provide immediate assistance of Rs 3,448 crore under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), which also includes the central government's share, he said.

After providing immediate assistance, the government will think about making available fertilisers and seeds to farmers for the next crop, he added.

The minister also assured the farming community that the Centre will provide appropriate compensation after the assessment of the crop damage.

"We will ask the banks not to recover loans from farmers in times of crisis," he added.

Chouhan conducted an aerial survey of crop damage in flood-hit areas of Meenavalu, Peddagopavaram, Mannur, and Kattleru, of Telangana. He also met people in Khammam and discussed their problems, an official statement said.

The minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

