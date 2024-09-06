Tower-Adani JV to set up $10 bn semiconductor unit in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

A committee of the Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday approved an investment proposal worth Rs 83,947 crore ($10 billion ) for a joint venture (JV) between Tower Semiconductor and the Adani Group. The JV aims to establish a semiconductor chip manufacturing facility at Taloja in Panvel, as announced by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The proposed semiconductor manufacturing plant, located in the Navi Mumbai suburbs in Raigad district, will have an initial capacity of 40,000 wafer starts per month (WSPM) in the first phase, with an ultimate capacity of 80,000 WSPM. Of the total investment, Rs 58,763 crore will be allocated for the first phase, while the remaining Rs 25,184 crore will be invested in the second phase, Fadnavis said.