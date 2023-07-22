Home / India News / Maha village landslide death toll climbs to 26; search operation continues

Maha village landslide death toll climbs to 26; search operation continues

The bodies of three women and one man were recovered during the day, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
The death toll in the landslide at Irshalwadi hamlet in Maharashtra's Raigad district reached 26 on Saturday with the search and rescue teams recovering four more bodies from the debris, an official said.

The bodies of three women and one man were recovered during the day, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. "With the recovery of four bodies, the death toll in the landslide tragedy has now reached 26," he said, adding that the search and rescue work is still underway as 82 persons are yet to be traced. The deceased whose bodies were recovered on Saturday were identified as Mahi Madhu Tirkad (32), Aashi Pandurang (50), Bharati Madhu Bhutabra (18) and Kishan Tirkad (27), officials said. Teams of the NDRF and other government agencies resumed their search and rescue operation at the landslide site, located in a hilly terrain, in the morning. This is the third day of the search operation. The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, a tribal village located on a hill slope in the coastal district, around 80 km from Mumbai, on Wednesday night. At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris. As the village, overlooked by Irshalgad fort, a popular trekking destination, does not have a pucca road, earth movers and excavators could not be easily moved and the rescue operation is being carried out manually, officials said.

Topics :Maharashtralandslide

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

