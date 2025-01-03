Maharashtra received Rs 1.13 trn FDI in just 6 months in 2024-25: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state received Rs 1.13 trillion FDI in just six months in 2024-25, which is almost what it has received annually over the last four years.

In a post on X, the chief minister said the state received Rs 1,13,236 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first two quarters of the financial year ending in September 2024.

In 2020-21, the state received Rs 1,19,734 crore FDI, followed by Rs 1,14,964 crore in 2021-22, Rs 1,18,422 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 1,25,101 in 2023-24.

"This means the state received 94.71 per cent of the FDI in six months as to what it received annually on an average in the last four years," Fadnavis wrote in his post.

The chief minister said he, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and his cabinet colleagues, would ensure this march continues.

The sharing of FDI figures comes after an aggressive state election campaign late last year, where the opposition parties accused the BJP of diverting investments meant for Maharashtra to other states, particularly Gujarat.