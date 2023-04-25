Mahindra Holidays Q4 profit rises on higher occupancy, membership



The company's consolidated profit after tax stood at 563.1 million rupees ($6.9 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared to 158.7 million rupees a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd reported an over three-fold rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, aided by higher occupancies and strong membership growth.



Resort occupancies were at 85% in the fourth quarter against 77%, a year ago, while membership sales value rose 33%. The Mahindra group's hotelier business reported a 31.5% growth in revenue from operations, while expenses rose 19.5%, mainly driven by employee-related expenses as the company hired more people to cater to higher occupancies.



Revenue from the company's European segment, which operates under brand name Holiday Club Resorts OY or HCRO, rose 42%, outpacing growth in its other segment MHRIL, also called Club Mahindra.

The company also reported its highest-ever quarterly upgrades at 550 million rupees.