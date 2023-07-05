Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109



The news about Major Brar’s death was tweeted by author Jai Samota and confirmed by Colonel NN Bhatia (retd), a veteran of the Kumaon Regiment who is well-versed in the history of the regiment Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar (retd), one of the oldest veterans of the Kumaon Regiment in the Indian Army, passed away on Monday in the US. He was 109.



In 1934, Major Brar joined the State Forces of Maharaja of Faridkot. He was awarded the Mention-in-Despatches by the King of England in 1942 for leading his company against the Pathans in Waziristan. Born in November 1913 in Faridkot district, Major Brar served in the Faridkot State Forces and then joined the 6 Kumaon Regiment, before retiring in 1963.



In 1959, he led a contingent of 6 Kumaon at the Republic Day Parade. He also received the Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Card’ for his service in Jammu and Kashmir in 1960. In March 1960, he was posted to the 111 Infantry Battalion (TA). Major Brar was commissioned into the 6 Kumaon Regiment in 1945 and saw action in World War II in Burma. On November 8, 1957, he was tasked with snow clearance in the rescue operation in Baltal and was again awarded Mention-in-Despatches.