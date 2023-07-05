Home / India News / Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar, one of oldest Army veterans, passes away at 109

Born in November 1913 in Faridkot district, Major Brar served in the Faridkot State Forces and then joined the 6 Kumaon Regiment, before retiring in 1963

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Twitter/@jai_samota

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Major Bakhtawar Singh Brar (retd), one of the oldest veterans of the Kumaon Regiment in the Indian Army, passed away on Monday in the US. He was 109.
The news about Major Brar’s death was tweeted by author Jai Samota and confirmed by Colonel NN Bhatia (retd), a veteran of the Kumaon Regiment who is well-versed in the history of the regiment

Born in November 1913 in Faridkot district, Major Brar served in the Faridkot State Forces and then joined the 6 Kumaon Regiment, before retiring in 1963.
In 1934, Major Brar joined the State Forces of Maharaja of Faridkot. He was awarded the Mention-in-Despatches by the King of England in 1942 for leading his company against the Pathans in Waziristan.

Major Brar was commissioned into the 6 Kumaon Regiment in 1945 and saw action in World War II in Burma. On November 8, 1957, he was tasked with snow clearance in the rescue operation in Baltal and was again awarded Mention-in-Despatches.
In 1959, he led a contingent of 6 Kumaon at the Republic Day Parade. He also received the Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Card’ for his service in Jammu and Kashmir in 1960. In March 1960, he was posted to the 111 Infantry Battalion (TA).

After his retirement, Major Brar became a farmer in California and settled there. He went on to become one of the richest farmers in California.
Major Brar is survived by his wife, Gurnam Kaur Brar and sons Harbinder Singh, a doctor, and Maj Manjit Singh Brar (retd), who served in 12 Kumaon

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

