Manipur CM calls key meeting amid rising violence, political turmoil

As violence escalates in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has convened a crucial meeting of all BJP and allied MLAs at the CM’s secretariat in Imphal at 6 pm today, according to a report in the The Indian Express.

The move comes after a spate of violent incidents in the state, including the abduction and killing of six members of a Meitei family from a relief camp in Jiribam last week. The bodies of five family members were discovered, further intensifying the unrest in the state capital.

In the wake of these tensions, mobs have targeted and vandalised the residences of several political leaders, predominantly those linked to the BJP. The situation has grown more precarious as the National People’s Party (NPP), the second-largest ally in the BJP-led NDA government in the state, announced to withdraw its support to the ruling coalition.

Citing the state government’s failure to restore normalcy, NPP leader Conrad Sangma criticised CM Biren Singh in a letter to BJP chief JP Nadda, accusing the CM of mishandling the crisis.

While the NPP’s move does not immediately threaten the stability of the Biren Singh-led government—given the BJP’s comfortable majority of 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly—it signals growing discontent and weakening support for the administration. An NPP MLA warned that without the backing of seven NPP MLAs, the CM’s position could become increasingly precarious, the report said.

Amid this political upheaval, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued directives to control the escalating violence, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings to address the crisis, it said.