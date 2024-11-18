Aviation milestone: Indian airlines carry over 500,000 passengers in a day

Indian aviation on Sunday reached a historic milestone by carrying over 500,000 domestic passengers in a single day for the first time. A total of 505,412 passengers travelled across 3,173 domestic departures, highlighting a steady surge in air traffic. This achievement followed several days of record-breaking passenger numbers, with November 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16 seeing figures of 490,000, 496,000, 497,000, 499,000, and 498,000 passengers, respectively, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Post-Diwali travel boosts air traffic

The surge in air travel comes after a relatively subdued October, leading into the Diwali season. IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, announced its Q2FY25 results just before Diwali, reporting a loss after seven consecutive profitable quarters. The airline cited a normalisation of yields from earlier high levels. Interestingly, the spike in passenger traffic is more reflective of post-Diwali travel, driven by the wedding season and festive gatherings, rather than the holiday-centric travel typically seen during Diwali itself.

Flight numbers and capacity trends

-High demand, limited flights

The average daily flight deployment in November has hovered around 3,161, marking a slight increase of eight flights compared to the previous month. However, this is still lower than the peak deployment seen during the Diwali season, the report said.

-Capacity upgrades

Following the November 12 merger of Vistara with Air India, some metro routes saw an upgrade to larger Dreamliner aircraft, momentarily increasing seating capacity. However, flight additions remain constrained.

More From This Section

Airlines such as Akasa Air and Air India Express have been unable to expand fleets due to the ongoing Boeing strike. Meanwhile, SpiceJet has added a few flights after resolving financial challenges and making some aircraft operational. Despite these efforts, the year-to-date increase in daily flights has remained under 100, the report added.

Post-Diwali, airlines launched fare sales that spurred bookings, leading to an uptick in both fares and load factors as demand continued to rise. This classic supply-demand scenario is positive for the aviation industry, which has faced mounting financial pressures. IndiGo recently reported losses, and other carriers have similarly struggled with profitability amid supply chain challenges and operational disruptions.

Operational challenges

Congestion at major airports has led to delays, missed connections, and schedule disruptions, compounding operational costs. Additionally, a spate of hoax security threats has caused diversions and increased expenses for airlines, further impacting profitability. Ultimately, such costs are likely to be passed on to passengers through higher fares.

Path ahead for Indian aviation

The record-breaking passenger numbers underscore the resilience of India’s aviation sector, which has rebounded strongly from challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic. Government initiatives to modernise infrastructure and improve connectivity have significantly boosted the sector’s growth. With new airports slated to open in Delhi and Mumbai next year, capacity constraints are expected to ease, paving the way for further expansion.

India’s aviation growth, traditionally twice the rate of GDP growth, has lagged slightly at around 5 per cent due to capacity limitations. However, the recent milestone is a psychological boost, setting the stage for sustained growth in 2025 and beyond. As the economy continues to expand, the demand for air travel is poised to rise, offering significant opportunities for the sector to contribute to India’s overall development trajectory.