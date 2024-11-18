Kailash Gahlot joins BJP after resignation, calls out AAP leadership

Former Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gahlot was welcomed into the BJP by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Panda, National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Gahlot, a prominent face in Delhi politics, held critical portfolios such as transport, women and child development (WCD), home, administrative reforms, and information technology (IT) during his tenure in the AAP government. His exit comes at a critical juncture, with Assembly polls due early next year.

Speculation over Najafgarh seat

Sources suggest that Gahlot is likely to contest the Assembly elections from Najafgarh, his home constituency. His departure is expected to be a blow to AAP, particularly in influencing Jaat voters, a significant community in the constituency. Additionally, it may disrupt the party’s efforts to implement a key welfare scheme ahead of the elections.

'AAP in constant fight against Centre'

While announcing his resignation from AAP on Sunday, Gahlot stated, “Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled.”

He also criticised AAP’s approach, citing its “constant fight against the Centre” and a “lack of focus on delivering promises” as primary reasons for his disillusionment.

He also pointed to controversies, including the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, as a contributing factor to his decision. However, party insiders claim Gahlot had been unhappy with the senior leadership for some time, particularly after being sidelined in favour of Atishi, who was handed significant portfolios like law and revenue.

More From This Section

AAP's loss of a key leader

Born in Mitraon village of Najafgarh, Gahlot’s political journey began with AAP, where he won the Najafgarh Assembly seat with a resounding margin of 55,598 votes. A lawyer by profession, he had represented numerous cases concerning farmers’ rights and practised in the Supreme Court and high court for over a decade.

In his tenure as a minister, Gahlot managed important departments, including finance, after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest. He presented Delhi’s 2023 Budget and was instrumental in implementing several key reforms.

A strategic move ahead of polls

Gahlot’s defection to the BJP marks a significant realignment in Delhi politics. His influence in the Najafgarh region and his credentials as a seasoned administrator are expected to boost BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections.

This development intensifies the political battle in Delhi, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest as both AAP and BJP vie for dominance.