Manipur: ITLF to stage demonstrations on June 24 for separate UT

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday said that its members would stage non-violent demonstrations on June 24 to press for its demand for a Union territory for Kuki-Zo people of Manipur.

The ITLF, in a statement, said that they would also protest autonomous district council elections, which the tribal outfit alleged created divisions among the Kuki-Zo people.

"We request everyone to join in great numbers in order to demonstrate our political demands," it said.

Rallies will be taken out in Pherzwal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts, where total shutdown will be imposed on the day.

"We have demanded separation from Manipur, and so far, there has been no settlement to our political demands," it said, urging people not to participate in the ADC polls.