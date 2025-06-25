Manipur Police arrests four members of inter-state gang of arms dealers

Manipur Police arrested four members of an inter-state gang of arms dealers and seized arms and ammunition from their possession, an officer said on Wednesday.
Police cracked down on an inter-state organised gang of arms smugglers and middlemen who were smuggling unauthorised arms across different states, operating clandestinely in greater Imphal area and arrested four persons including a member of UNLF (Pambei) on Tuesday, the officer said.
Two 9 mm Smith & Wesson pistols, one 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol, one Glock 19 pistol with 2 magazines, one 7.65 mm JD Taurus pistol with magazine, one Falcon Cal 7.62 mm along with magazine, one M-20 Falcon pistol, one Keltec pistol .32 mm with 2 magazines, one Beretta pistol, one ?Glock pistol .32, 159 number of .32 mm live ammunition and four wireless sets were seized from their possession, he said.
Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the police on Tuesday arrested three active cadres of UNLF(Pambei) from Babupara in Imphal West district. They were involved in extortion and threatening government employees to gain contract work.
Two 9 mm pistols along with magazines, one .32 pistol along with magazine and ammunition were seized from their possession.
Security forces also arrested one active cadre of UNLF (Ningolmacha) involved in extortion in Thoubal district.
